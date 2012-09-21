UPDATE 7-Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January
MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya lowered its 2012 coal output guidance to 7 million tonnes from an earlier estimate of 10.5 million tonnes, company CEO said on Friday.
Speaking at a conference call, Gennady Kozovoy said the company, which had planned to produce 13.4 million tonnes of coking coal next year, would also lower its 2013 guidance by 10-15 percent.
The company posted a net loss of $19 million earlier on Friday for the first six months of 2012 on the back of weak domestic demand for coking coal. (Reporting By Andrei Kuzmin, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk)
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January
Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge denied a request by Native American tribes seeking a halt to construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday.
OROVILLE, Calif., Feb 13 Operators of the nation's tallest dam prepared on Monday to shore up a crumbling emergency spillway with bags of rock while bleeding off excess water from a rain-swollen lake to ease the threat of inundating the Northern California communities under evacuation orders downstream.