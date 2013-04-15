MOSCOW, April 15 Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya said on Monday it produced 2.3 million tonnes of raw coal in the first quarter of 2013, a 42 percent year-on-year rise helped by increased capacity.

The company, controlled by steelmaker Evraz, said sales of semi-hard coking coal rose 49 percent, year-on-year, to 1.4 million tonnes, while sales of hard coking coal fell 38 percent to 85,000 tonnes.