* Slowing growth and rising inflation sharpen bank's dilemma

* Further cut in medium-term lending rates a possible compromise

By Jason Bush

MOSCOW, May 14 Russia's central bank is likely to keep interest rates on hold on Wednesday, before its new head takes office, caught between stubbornly high inflation and a slowing economy.

The Bank of Russia has come under political pressure to cut lending rates to boost economic growth, which has slowed sharply in recent months and came to just 1.1 percent in the first quarter.

The central bank may set a more "dovish", or expansionary, monetary course when Kremlin economic aide Elvira Nabiullina, a trusted adviser to President Vladimir Putin, takes over next month.

But a majority of analysts believe the bank will stay its hand this month, in line with its key policy objective of reducing inflation.

"We believe inflation remaining above the target is an overwhelming reason for the (central bank) to keep its key policy parameters unchanged," Vladimir Pantyushin, an economist at Barclays Capital, said before the monthly meeting.

The likelihood of rates staying on hold has grown after inflation data showed the year-on-year rise in consumer prices accelerated to 7.2 percent in April, well above the central bank's 5-6 percent target range for the end of the year.

The case for holding rates steady has also been buttressed by the most recent economic growth data. Year-on-year growth in gross domestic product was 2.3 percent in March, recovering from a 0.4 percent fall in February.

In its quarterly monetary policy report published on Monday, the central bank viewed both the spike in inflation and the growth slowdown as temporary, saying it may embark on a "significant" monetary policy loosening if economic activity undershoots forecasts for an extended period of time.

CONFLICTING PRESSURES

Nevertheless, the conflicting pressures on the central bank mean that its decisions are becoming harder to predict, with analysts divided on the timing of rate cuts.

In a Reuters poll in late April, 7 analysts predicted that the central bank would keep rates on hold this month while 4 saw a quarter-point cut in its main lending rates. The consensus forecast was for rate cuts to begin in June.

A possible compromise would be for the central bank to cut its medium-term rates, as it did last month.

Such cuts are seen as largely symbolic, as the central bank mostly provides liquidity to the banking sector through one-day and one-week repo auctions, with a minimum rate of 5.5 percent.

However, lowering rates on operations for three months and longer, which presently range between 6.75 and 8.25 percent, would give some relief to banks complaining of tight liquidity.

"The expected deficit (of liquidity) ... creates a basis for lowering rates on medium-term instruments with the aim of reducing money market stress," Rosbank analysts commented. (Additional reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Hugh Lawson)