MOSCOW, May 14 Russia's central bank is likely
to keep interest rates on hold on Wednesday, before its new head
takes office, caught between stubbornly high inflation and a
slowing economy.
The Bank of Russia has come under political pressure to cut
lending rates to boost economic growth, which has slowed sharply
in recent months and came to just 1.1 percent in the first
quarter.
The central bank may set a more "dovish", or expansionary,
monetary course when Kremlin economic aide Elvira Nabiullina, a
trusted adviser to President Vladimir Putin, takes over next
month.
But a majority of analysts believe the bank will stay its
hand this month, in line with its key policy objective of
reducing inflation.
"We believe inflation remaining above the target is an
overwhelming reason for the (central bank) to keep its key
policy parameters unchanged," Vladimir Pantyushin, an economist
at Barclays Capital, said before the monthly meeting.
The likelihood of rates staying on hold has grown after
inflation data showed the year-on-year rise in consumer prices
accelerated to 7.2 percent in April, well above the central
bank's 5-6 percent target range for the end of the year.
The case for holding rates steady has also been buttressed
by the most recent economic growth data. Year-on-year growth in
gross domestic product was 2.3 percent in March, recovering from
a 0.4 percent fall in February.
In its quarterly monetary policy report published on Monday,
the central bank viewed both the spike in inflation and the
growth slowdown as temporary, saying it may embark on a
"significant" monetary policy loosening if economic activity
undershoots forecasts for an extended period of time.
CONFLICTING PRESSURES
Nevertheless, the conflicting pressures on the central bank
mean that its decisions are becoming harder to predict, with
analysts divided on the timing of rate cuts.
In a Reuters poll in late April, 7 analysts predicted that
the central bank would keep rates on hold this month while 4 saw
a quarter-point cut in its main lending rates. The consensus
forecast was for rate cuts to begin in June.
A possible compromise would be for the central bank to cut
its medium-term rates, as it did last month.
Such cuts are seen as largely symbolic, as the central bank
mostly provides liquidity to the banking sector through one-day
and one-week repo auctions, with a minimum rate of 5.5 percent.
However, lowering rates on operations for three months and
longer, which presently range between 6.75 and 8.25 percent,
would give some relief to banks complaining of tight liquidity.
"The expected deficit (of liquidity) ... creates a basis for
lowering rates on medium-term instruments with the aim of
reducing money market stress," Rosbank analysts commented.
