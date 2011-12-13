BRIEF-Elliott management sends letter to Arconic's board
* Elliott Management Corporation - Manages funds that collectively beneficially own greater than 12 percent economic interest in Arconic Inc
MOSCOW Dec 13 Russia's current money market rates are at appropriate levels, Deputy Central Bank Chairman Sergei Shvetsov said on Tuesday.
Overnight interbank money rates stood at around 5.3 percent early on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
* Elliott Management Corporation - Manages funds that collectively beneficially own greater than 12 percent economic interest in Arconic Inc
* OFG Bancorp -Oriental Bank entered into a termination agreement with Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
SYDNEY, Feb 8 National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB), the country's No. 4 lender by market value, said on Wednesday it would raise around A$750 million ($572 million) to refinance debt.