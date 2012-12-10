BRIEF-Houston Martin reports 13.09 pct stake in Tellurian Inc
* Houston Martin reports 13.09 percent stake in Tellurian Inc as on Feb. 10, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2lJHBKF) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Dec 10 Russia's central bank increased its fixed overnight deposit rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent on Monday, surprising the market which had expected no change in rates.
The central bank also cut its interest rate for foreign currency swaps for roubles by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent.
The central bank kept the fixed one-day repo rate, a de facto ceiling for the money market, unchanged at 6.50 percent, with the auction repo rate unchanged at 5.5 percent.
The refinancing rate, the cost of overnight loans from the central bank, was held at 8.25 percent, (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Reven Housing REIT - on Feb 16, co entered into single family homes real estate purchase and sale agreement with H&J Properties Llc - sec filing
* Manulife Financial Corporation prices U.S. public offering of subordinated notes