BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of French indices
* Soitec SA and Tarkett SA to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index
MOSCOW Apr 2 The Russian central bank left its main policy rates on hold at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, while it cut the rates for long-term operations and warned of "growing risks" to economic growth.
The central bank held its one-day auction repo rate at 5.5 percent, while the fixed one-day repo rate remains at 6.5 percent and the overnight deposit rate at 4.5 percent. The refinancing rate, the cost of overnight loans from the central bank, was held at 8.25 percent.
Rates for repo, lombard and refinancing operations above three months were cut by 25 basis points. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
* Soitec SA and Tarkett SA to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday called on Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling at the "earliest opportunity" as the Treasury announced the first of several expected cash management measures to avoid a U.S. default.
WASHINGTON, March 9 EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said on Thursday he is not convinced that carbon dioxide from human activity is the main driver of climate change and said he wants Congress to weigh in on whether CO2 is a harmful pollutant that should be regulated.