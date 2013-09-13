MOSCOW, Sept 13 Russia's central bank held
interest rates on Friday because inflation is above target,
Chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina said, emphasising the need to bring
down inflation expectations.
Addressing a news conference, Nabiullina said that these
expectations were presently stable, and not declining as the
central bank wished.
Interest rates are also likely to be held next month if
economic trends remained unchanged, Nabiullina said.
Russia's economic growth rate was likely to remain about 0.5
percentage points below its potential growth of 2-2.2.5 percent
for the near future, Nabiullina said, with no increase expected
in this output gap.
The central bank head described an overhaul of the bank's
interest rate toolkit also announced on Friday as "important but
planned", saying that this was part of the central bank's shift
to a formal inflation targeting regime.
