MOSCOW, June 16 It is possible that Russia's central bank will pause its rate-cutting cycle, but the likelihood of a pause has not increased, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Friday

Nabiullina also said that she saw grounds for an increase in Russia's sovereign rating.

