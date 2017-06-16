FOREX-Dollar edges away from 3-week high vs yen; kiwi firm after RBNZ
* Pound steadies after its rise on BoE Haldane's comments (Updates prices, adds comments)
MOSCOW, June 16 Purchases of foreign currency to replenish Russia's central bank reserves are unlikely this year, Central Bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
It would be useful to increase the foreign currency reserves, but only provided that doesn't endanger the central bank's 4 percent inflation target set for this year, Nabiullina told a news conference. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by)
SINGAPORE, June 22 The dollar held steady below a one-month high against a basket of currencies on Thursday, consolidating recent gains tied to bets the U.S. central bank could increase rates once more later this year.