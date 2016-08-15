LONDON Aug 15 Rating agency Moody's warned that
Russia's credit rating was facing fresh pressure after a
resurgence in fighting between pro-Russian separatists and
Ukrainian forces in Crimea.
The agency said the tensions could be a blow to Ba1
negative-rated Russia's economic recovery hopes and that Western
sanctions could well be tightened again if the trouble escalated
further.
It is "a credit negative for Russia", Moody's said in a new
research note.
"If the fighting were to spread to a new front in Crimea and
intensify further in Donbass, international sanctions would
likely tighten and be extended, which would renew capital flight
and rouble exchange rate weakness, and eventually undermine
Russia's economic recovery."
(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Nigel Stephenson)