MOSCOW Dec 4 The upgrade in Moody's outlook on
Russia's debt confirms the government has adopted a correct
macroeconomic policy, but more needs to be done to reduce budget
deficit, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.
"The next step should be to reduce the unsustainable in the
long-term budget deficit and ensure transition to a stable
economic growth," Siluanov told journalists.
Overnight, Moody's rating agency changed its outlook on
Russia's debt to stable from negative, but left rating
unchanged.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by
Lidia Kelly; editing by Maria Kiselyova)