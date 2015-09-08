LONDON, Sept 8 Fitch has no plans to downgrade
its sovereign credit rating on Russia as long as the country
holds down its debt, the agency said on Tuesday.
Fitch is the only one of the three big ratings agencies
which still has an investment grade rating on Russia, after
lowering its assessment in January to BBB- with a negative
outlook.
"The way we look at Russia is the following: The foundation
of its rating is its strong sovereign balance sheet, (it) has
very low external debt, (and) is a net external creditor,"
Charles Seville, senior director of sovereign ratings said at a
conference on Tuesday.
"For as long as ... we see that that key factor is still
intact, we are likely to keep Russia as investment grade," he
said, adding there were a lot of risks to Russia's outlook, one
of them being the outlook for economic growth.
An ageing work force, a poor business climate, a large state
presence as well as inefficient use of resources all weighed on
growth, with Fitch expecting the economy to contract between 3.5
and 4 percent this year.
"I can't really see where growth should be coming from,"
Seville said.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)