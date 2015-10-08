* ACRA to be registered in November

* Plans to rate up to 70 firms in 2016

* To rate domestic debt issued in roubles

By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW, Oct 8 Russian Analytical Credit Ratings Agency (ACRA), an institution created as a domestic competitor to global ratings agencies, will issue its first ratings next year, its future head, Ekaterina Trofimova, told Reuters.

Western markets are largely shut to Russian borrowers due to sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis. The creation of ACRA should help Russia continue issuing ratings and printing debt domestically in case any of the global agencies decide to stop coverage.

Yet Trofimova, a rating veteran from S&P who joined Gazprombank as first vice-president in 2011, played down the idea that politics was behind creation of ACRA at a times when relations between Russia and the West are at a low.

"Work... was started well ahead of the recent downgrades... The creation of the new rating agency is a very well-considered and balanced business decision, based on the need to develop financial infrastructure in Russia," Trofimova said.

Ratings are essential for companies and banks in their day-to-day operations, including in accessing central bank funding.

After two of the 'big three' ratings agencies - Moody's and Standard & Poor's - downgraded the Russian rating over the past year, the central bank has given global ratings agencies two years to register subsidiaries in Russia.

They would not be permitted to withdraw ratings on the basis of sanctions. They can only do so if the company in question does not provide information essential for ratings process or cancels the contract with the agency.

Trofimova said that ACRA, which is to be established in November, is not expected to issue its first ratings before the first quarter of 2016. It plans to rate up to 70 firms and banks under a conservative scenario next year and will employ up to 50 people over the next 3-4 years.

CAPITAL

ACRA will finance its operations from 3 billion roubles ($48 million) of capital, which will be formed by stakes of up to 4 percent for each shareholder, including state banks such as Sberbank, VTB or the Moscow Exchange, for example.

The structure, Trofimova said, limits the risk of shareholders trying to influence decisions.

"The shareholders structure is highly diversified by individual stakes and types of investors... Shareholders are fully separated from operational and analytical processes... In fact, this is a portfolio investment for them," she said.

Trofimova added that under the plan, the agency is likely to be loss-making over the next 3-4 years depending on market conditions.

In the future, it would be 'reasonable' to pay out dividends when profits generated become stable, she said. ($1 = 62.4530 roubles) (Editing by Toby Chopra)