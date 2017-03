Oct 17 Moody's Investors Service cut Russia's sovereign debt rating to 'Baa2' from 'Baa1', citing increasingly subdued medium-term growth prospects due to the prolonged Ukraine crisis.

Moody's kept a negative outlook on Russia's rating.

The military conflict in Ukraine and escalating sanctions against Russia are likely to further hurt Russia's investment climate, the ratings agency said in a statement. (bit.ly/1oeQfO6) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)