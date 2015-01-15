LONDON Jan 15 Russia may struggle to maintain
its investment grade credit rating if the price of crude oil
fails to recover from six-year lows, rating firm Fitch said on
Thursday.
"If oil prices fail to recover from around 50 dollars a
barrel or so then the pressures on the Russian economy in terms
of the recession and depletion of foreign exchange reserves is
going to be very strong," Ed Parker, one of Fitch's top
sovereign analysts said at a conference.
"That will certainly make it that much harder for Russia to
stay investment grade."
Fitch rates Russia BBB-, one notch above a drop into junk,
and has a negative outlook.
