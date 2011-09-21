MOSCOW, Sept 21 Russia's newest refinery, a
140,000 barrels per day plant built by Tatneft to
process its heavy, sour crude into high value refined fuels, has
started commercial production, traders and refinery sources said
on Wednesday.
The first phase of a three-phase construction project that
will ultimately include a petrochemical unit, is scheduled to
receive about 90,000 barrels per day of crude this month, the
sources said.
The refinery is offering gasoline and vaccuum gasoil on a
commercial basis domestically and in Kaliningrad, an export
port, trade sources said. The refinery is in start-up mode and
the products may not meet specifications yet, traders added.
The first big post-Soviet refinery project, it was formally
launched last year by President Dmitry Medvedev.
Unlike Russia's existing Soviet-era refineries -- largely
simple plants which are undergoing a slow upgrade process --
Tatneft's was designed as complex refinery with a high
conversion rate.
But upgrading units will be brought on slowly over a period
of years.
Industry and regulatory sources have said the refinery was
one factor behind delays to a new export duty policy intended to
encourage upgrades to existing refineries with a punitive
increase in duty on exports of low-value fuel oil.
Tatneft was seeking exemptions from the policy for its
refinery during its start-up phase, but changes to product
export duties are due to come into effect in October and no duty
breaks have been officially announced for the refinery.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, Maxim Nazarov and Vladimir
Soldatkin; Writing by Melissa Akin)