MOSCOW, Sept 21 Russia's newest refinery, a 140,000 barrels per day plant built by Tatneft to process its heavy, sour crude into high value refined fuels, has started commercial production, traders and refinery sources said on Wednesday.

The first phase of a three-phase construction project that will ultimately include a petrochemical unit, is scheduled to receive about 90,000 barrels per day of crude this month, the sources said.

The refinery is offering gasoline and vaccuum gasoil on a commercial basis domestically and in Kaliningrad, an export port, trade sources said. The refinery is in start-up mode and the products may not meet specifications yet, traders added.

The first big post-Soviet refinery project, it was formally launched last year by President Dmitry Medvedev.

Unlike Russia's existing Soviet-era refineries -- largely simple plants which are undergoing a slow upgrade process -- Tatneft's was designed as complex refinery with a high conversion rate.

But upgrading units will be brought on slowly over a period of years.

Industry and regulatory sources have said the refinery was one factor behind delays to a new export duty policy intended to encourage upgrades to existing refineries with a punitive increase in duty on exports of low-value fuel oil.

Tatneft was seeking exemptions from the policy for its refinery during its start-up phase, but changes to product export duties are due to come into effect in October and no duty breaks have been officially announced for the refinery. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, Maxim Nazarov and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Melissa Akin)