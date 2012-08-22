* Moscow refinery to shut part of 220,000 bpd capacity in late Sept

* Refinery in Belarus to shut 20 percent of 240,000 bpd in Sept

* Both export fuel oil and diesel to Europe (Adds maintenance at Mozyr refinery in Belarus)

MOSCOW, Aug 22 Two large export refineries in the former Soviet Union, the 220,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Moscow Refinery and the 240,000 bpd Mozyr refinery in Belarus, announced outages in September for partial maintenance.

Both refineries export diesel and fuel oil to European markets, while Mozyr also exports some gasoline.

Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of the state natural gas export monopoly, said Moscow Refinery would stop some of its units for maintenance from Sept. 21 to Nov. 19.

It did maintenance on its gasoline making catalytic cracker and two crude units in June and July. The company said it was switching to a four-year maintenance cycle from two years.

About 20 percent of Mozyr's capacity will be shut in September, a spokeswoman for operator Belneftekhim said, without specifying dates.

For a full schedule of maintenance in Russia and data on refineries in the former Soviet Union, please click on (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky and Melissa Akin; editing by Katya Golubkova and James Jukwey)