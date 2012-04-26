MOSCOW, April 26 Russian mid-sized Antipinsky oil refinery has secured up to $750 million via a credit agreement with several domestic and international banks, one of the arrangers said on Thursday.

Raiffeisenbank, which arranged the loan along with Gazprombank, Glencore International, Vitol, Globexbank and WestLB, said the March 2017 loan would be in three tranches in roubles and dollars.

Antipinsky oil refinery, located in the West Siberian city of Tyumen, has annual capacity of around 4 million tonnes.

The bank said part of the funds will used to refinance an outstanding debt and to invest into refinery's further upgrade.

Key buyers of privately-owned Antipinsky refinery's production are Glencore and Vitol's unit Arkham. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dan Lalor)