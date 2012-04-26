MOSCOW, April 26 Russian mid-sized Antipinsky
oil refinery has secured up to $750 million via a credit
agreement with several domestic and international banks, one of
the arrangers said on Thursday.
Raiffeisenbank, which arranged the loan along with
Gazprombank, Glencore International, Vitol, Globexbank and
WestLB, said the March 2017 loan would be in three tranches in
roubles and dollars.
Antipinsky oil refinery, located in the West Siberian city
of Tyumen, has annual capacity of around 4 million tonnes.
The bank said part of the funds will used to refinance an
outstanding debt and to invest into refinery's further upgrade.
Key buyers of privately-owned Antipinsky refinery's
production are Glencore and Vitol's unit Arkham.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dan Lalor)