UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
MOSCOW, Oct 24 Below are listed Russian oil refinery maintenance schedules through March, according to Energy Ministry data and trade sources. Refinery Company Unit Maintenance dates Moscow Refinery Gazprom Neft Hydrotreater 01/11-25/11
CDU-3 01/11-30/11
Visbreaker 01/11-24/11
Reformer 01/11-26/11 Salavatnefteorgsintez Gazprom CDU-1 13/10-13/11*
Novoufimsk Bashneft CDU-9 12/10-31/10
CDU-1 16/10-30/11 Ufaneftekhim Bashneft Hydrocracker 12/09-30/10
Hydrotreater 18/10-30/10
Isomerisation 27/08-31/10
Cat reformer 27/08-30/10 Perm LUKOIL Cat cracker 11/11-10/12
Isomerisation 11/10-11/11 NORSI LUKOIL CDU-1 01/10-05/11
Hydrotreater 01/10-31/10
Reformer 01/10-31/10 Kirishi Surgut CDU-1 29/07-29/10 Syzran Rosneft Reformer 21/10-30/11
Therm. cracker21/10-02/11 Ryazan TNK-BP CDU-4 01/09-27/10*
Cat reformer 28/08-25/10
Cat reformer 01/09-26/10 Saratov TNK-BP Hydrotreater 10/10-01/02
Hydrotreater 10/10-01/02
CDU-6 01/10-31/10
Reformer 01/10-01/11
Reformer 01/10-01/11
Visbreaker 01/10-31/10 Kuibyshev Rosneft Cat cracker 01/11-18/12
Cat reformer 21/10-30/11
Hydrotreater 21/10-30/11 Yaroslavl NOS Slavneft Visbreaker-2 01/11-10/11 Omsk Gazprom Neft Hydrotreater 01/10-31/10
Hydrotreater 26/10-10/11
CDU-9 11/10-19/10
CDU-7 06/11-10/12
CDU-6 01/12-20/12
Cat cracker 01/10-07/12
Visbreaker 01/10-31/10
Cat reformer 01/09-31/03 Afipsky Private Gas and condensate
refining unit 16/10-15/11
CDU-22/4 16/10-15/11
* New or updated data
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.