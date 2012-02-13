MOSCOW, Feb 13 Below are Russian oil refinery maintenance schedules
through March, according to Energy Ministry data and trade sources:
Refinery Company Unit Maintenance dates Full capacity Lost capacity
(mln bar. per yr.)(mln bar.per period)
Syzran Rosneft CDU-5 15/10-15/03* 21.091 9.159
Cat.cracker 10/02-29/02* 3.100 0.168
Novokuibyshev Rosneft CDU-8 16/10-05/03 11.781 4.746
Cat.reformer 17/01-26/02 3.414 0.390
Ufimsky Bashneft CDU-1 09/02-20/02* 6.598 0.206
Perm LUKOIL Cat.reformer 23/12-15/02 3.289 0.507
Hydrotreater 09/02-15/03* 8.932 0.893
Omsk Gazprom Neft Cat.reformer 01/09-31/03 5.391 3.266
Saratov TNK-BP Hydrotreater 10/10-15/02 6.699 2.450
* New or updated data
