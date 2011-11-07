UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall on bloated U.S. fuel inventories, stalling China demand
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Updates throughout, adds comment, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
MOSCOW, Nov 7 Below are listed Russian oil refinery maintenance schedules through March, according to Energy Ministry data and trade sources. Refinery Company Unit Maintenance dates Moscow Refinery Gazprom Neft Hydrotreater 01/11-25/11
Hydrotreater 01/11-15/11*
CDU-3 01/11-30/11
CDU 01/11-30/11*
Visbreaker 01/11-24/11
Reformer 01/11-30/11*
Cat reformer 01/11-26/11* Salavatnefteorgsintez Gazprom CDU-1 13/10-13/11
Novoufimsk Bashneft CDU-9 12/10-30/11* Ufaneftekhim Bashneft Cat reformer 22/10-10/11* Perm LUKOIL Cat cracker 11/11-10/12
Isomerisation 11/10-05/12* NORSI LUKOIL CDU-1 01/10-10/11
Kirishi Surgut CDU-1 29/07-10/11 Syzran Rosneft Reformer 21/10-30/11
Saratov TNK-BP Hydrotreater 10/10-01/02
Hydrotreater 10/10-01/02 Kuibyshev Rosneft Cat cracker 01/11-18/12
Cat reformer 24/10-30/11
Hydrotreater 24/10-30/11 Yaroslavl NOS Slavneft Visbreaker-2 01/11-10/11 Omsk Gazprom Neft Hydrotreater 26/10-10/11
CDU-7 06/11-10/12
CDU-6 01/12-20/12
Cat cracker 01/10-07/12
Cat reformer 01/09-31/03 Afipsky Private Gas and condensate
refining unit 23/10-23/11
CDU-22/4 24/10-13/11 Orsk Private CDU-3 28/10-17/11
Cat reformer 28/10-08/11* Novoshakhtinsk Private CDU 22/10-13/11
* New or updated data (Editing by Jason Neely)
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, said on Wednesday it was looking to boost its lending to the country's mining industry following an improvement in performance by some companies in the sector.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 A.P. Moller-Maersk missed fourth-quarter profit expectations on Wednesday as the world's largest shipping company pressed on with changes, taking impairments, slashing its dividend and announcing a new chairman.