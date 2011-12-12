LOCAL AUTHORITY OFFICIAL CONFIRMS NO NUCLEAR RISK FROM FLAMANVILLE EXPLOSION
MOSCOW, Dec 12 Below are listed Russian oil refinery maintenance schedules through March, according to Energy Ministry data and trade sources. Refinery Company Unit Maintenance dates Novoufimsk Bashneft CDU-1 27/11-29/12
Cat.reformer 29/11-25/12*
Ufaneftekhim Bashneft Hydrotreater 08/12-15/12*
Hydrotreater 07/12-15/12*
Volgograd LUKOIL Hydrotreater 01/12-20/12
Syzran Rosneft Cat reformer 08/11-14/12
Saratov TNK-BP Hydrotreater 10/10-01/02
Cat.reformer 17/11-17/12
Cat.reformer 16/11-16/12
Visbreaker 14/11-14/12
CDU-6 18/11-18/12*
Ryazan TNK-BP CDU-2 01/12-21/12
Kuibyshev Rosneft Cat cracker 04/11-20/12*
Omsk Gazprom Neft CDU-6 01/12-20/12
Cat reformer 01/09-31/03
* New or updated data (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 A challenge on U.S. national security grounds to Infineon Technologies' agreed deal to buy Wolfspeed from U.S. firm Cree Inc could crimp the German chipmaker's profit and electric car ambitions, analysts said.
* Banks, oil lift Europe stocks, Asia shares hit 18-month highs