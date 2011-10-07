MOSCOW Oct 7 More than 600,000 barrels per day
of Russian refining capacity will not survive the next stage of
oil product export duty reform, due in 2015, if they do not
modernise, Russia's No.2 oil producer said late on Thursday.
That is about 13 percent of refining capacity in Russia, the
world's largest crude oil producer.
Larger Russian oil companies such as LUKOIL are investing in
sophisticated units to increase their output of high value motor
fuels at the expense of heavy fuel oil, which will be subject to
a punitive export duty from 2015.
But smaller refiners have not, and their failure to date has
make needed investments are a source of irritation to larger oil
companies who have made hefty outlays on their refineries.
Russia has also seen a proliferation of simple "samovar"
refineries which distill crude oil and sell the resulting fuel
oil on foreign markets, taking advantage of an effective subsidy
in the form of a low export duty abolished this month.
Russia could end up with fuel shortages if these refiners do
LUKOIL Vice President Leonid Fedun, speaking at an investor
conference, compared the potential closure of Russian refineries
to widespread shuttering of European plants in response to poor
economics.
But he noted that closures in Russia -- which, he estimated,
would decrease supplies of motor gasoline by as much as 5
million tonnes, or about 100,000 barrels per day -- would be
politically unpopular.
"As of now, in Europe 40 million tonnes of capacity have
closed. They had to be closed to stabilise European margins,"
Fedun said.
"It will be interesting to see how the regional authorities
will respond to the closure of enterprises that are major
contributors to their budgets."
The government, which has spent much of this year fighting a
shortage of motor fuel that has pressured transport costs upward
in a pre-election year, is trying to force refiners to install
cracking capacity, which processes fuel oil into gasoline and
diesel.
The authorities have unofficially reined in retail fuel
prices in the months preceding a December parliamentary poll and
March's presidential election.
This month it launched a new export duty regime, the
so-called 60-66 policy which rewards production of diesel and
other high-value fuels.
From this month, exporters must pay the same rate to export
fuel oil and higher-value products such as diesel, which is set
at 66 percent of the duty on crude oil. But in 2015, the rate on
fuel oil and vacuum gas oil will be the same as for crude.
Fedun said he was worried that, when the punitive duty
regime on fuel oil entered force in 2015, simple refiners would
successfully lobby for a delay, as they did this year when new
emissions standards could not be met and resulted in a shortage.
"We will invest," Fedun added. "But it will be fairly
(difficult) from the point of view of security of return."
(Reporting by Melissa Akin)