MOSCOW, Sept 26 Russia's markets sell-off has squeezed rouble liquidity, pushing money-market rates higher and leading banks to turn to the central bank for short-term funds in an environment that is starting to echo that of the 2008 crash, market players said.

The central bank injected 171 billion roubles ($5.3 billion) of one-day funds into the banking system at a rate of 5.30 percent in its first repo auction of the day on Monday, up from 101.2 billion roubles offered at its two auctions on Friday.

Liquidity came under pressure from the rouble's weakness which the central bank addresses with interventions, selling hundreds million dollars a day and thus withdrawing roubles from the system.

"It is the classic scenario. Fear of crisis, fear that the situation could repeat 2008, lead to selling of bonds and their yields rising. And this pushes up interest rates," said Alexei Kulakov, a trader at Promsvyazbank.

Interbank overnight rates last traded at 4.25 percent, closing in on the central bank repo rate which was cut by 25 basis points to 5.25 percent earlier this month.

Three-month MOSPRIME rate rose to its highest since early February 2010 at 5.83 percent, while three-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), which also include currency risks and premium over dollar-rates, soared to the level of 8.28 percent last seen in May 2009 .

Market players say money market liquidity could recover if a global sell-off of riskier assets ebbs and local companies increase selling of dollars and euros for their local needs. Monthly tax payments are also squeezing liquidity, they say.

Following are results of the latest auction, provided by the central bank on its Web site (www.cbr.ru): Date Sept 26 Sept 23 Sept 23 Session 1st 2nd 1st Amount (bln rbls) 170.85 6.78 94.41 Bids (blns rbls) 170.85 6.78 94.41 Average rate 5.30 5.30 5.28 NOTE - For details of central bank repo tenders click here . ($1 = 32.034 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by Douglas Busvine)