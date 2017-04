MOSCOW, April 1 The Russian central bank said on Friday that the U.S. dollar amounted to 47.5 percent of the country's foreign exchange reserves as of the end of September.

The euro made up 38.9 percent of the reserves, the British pound 9.5 percent, Canadian dollar 3.1 percent, Australian dollar 1 percent and Japanese yen 0.1 percent, the central bank said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)