UPDATE 2-Co-owner of Russia's Rusal considers share sale -sources
* Shares in Rusal up 30 pct so far in 2017 (Recasts with possible share sale by Onexim)
MOSCOW Oct 20 The Russian central bank will continue raising the share of gold in its gold and foreign exchange reserves, the central bank First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday.
"We are not planning to step away from this path. We are acquiring huge volumes (of gold)," Ulyukayev told the parliament.
Earlier on Thursday, the central bank data showed that Russia's gold and forex reserves, the world's third largest, rose to $517.7 billion in the week to Oct. 14. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Shares in Rusal up 30 pct so far in 2017 (Recasts with possible share sale by Onexim)
* Miners tumble as copper prices turn down (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
MUMBAI/LONDON, Feb 9 Tata Steel UK has signed a 100 million pound ($126 million) deal to sell its speciality steel business to Liberty House Group, as the firm's Indian owner Tata Steel Ltd presses on with restructuring its European operations.