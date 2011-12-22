* Forex and gold reserves down to $501.3 bln from $513 bln
* Major losses on gold, forex revaluations - analysts
* C.bank sold $500-600 mln to support rouble after protests
- analysts
MOSCOW, Dec 22 Russia's gold and foreign
exchange reserves shed almost $12 billion last week, their
biggest decline since January 2009, the central bank's data
showed on Thursday.
The reserves fell to $501.3 billion in the week to Dec. 16
from $513.0 billion a week earlier, but still remained the
world's third biggest and large enough to absorb mid-term
shocks.
According to Artyom Biryukov, an analyst at HSBC, the
central bank lost $4.2 billion from a negative reassessment of
its gold position in reserves and another $6.6 billion from
currency moves mostly in euro and sterling.
"The euro lost 3.1 percent, while the pound fell 1.6
percent," he said.
The central bank had 27.4 million of troy ounces of gold,
or 852.2 tonnes in its reserves as of Oct. 1, nearly eight
percent more than at the start of 2011.
Russia's forex reserves are mainly kept in the U.S. dollar
and the euro, 47 percent and 41 percent respectively.
The last week fall in reserve became the biggest since
January 2009, when it shrank $30.3 billion in one week as the
central bank was aggressively selling foreign currency to
prevent the rouble from rapid devaluation during the crisis of
2008-09.
Massive protests, which started across Russia after
parliamentary elections on Dec.4, also added pressure on the
local currency, promting the central bank to intervene on the
foreign exchange market.
Mariya Pomelnikova, an analyst with Raiffeisenbank,
estimates that the central bank spent $500 million in currency
interventions in a week to Dec. 16 to support the rouble, in
line with Biryukov's estimates of $500-600 million.
It that week, the rouble weakened 1.8 percent to 32.01 per
dollar from 31.46 seen on Dec. 9, heading away
from its strongest level since mid-2011 as Russian markets were
battered by concerns about euro zone financials.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Vladimir Abramov, writing by
Katya Golubkova; editing by Ron Askew)