MOSCOW, Aug 30 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $514.8 billion in the week to August 24 from $507.9 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 514.8 Previous week 507.9 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)