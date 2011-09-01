MOSCOW, Sept 1 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $541.8 billion in the week to Aug. 26 from $544.0 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars):

Latest week 541.8

Previous week 544.0

End-2010 479.4

NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly)