By Lidia Kelly

MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $543.4 billion in the week to Sept. 2 from $541.8 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars):

Latest week 543.4

Previous week 541.8

End-2010 479.4

NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.

(Writing by Lidia Kelly)