UPDATE 2-Co-owner of Russia's Rusal considers share sale -sources
* Shares in Rusal up 30 pct so far in 2017 (Recasts with possible share sale by Onexim)
MOSCOW, Oct 20 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $517.7 billion in the week to Oct. 14 from $510.4 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday.
The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars):
Latest week 517.7
Previous week 510.4
End-2010 479.4
NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.
For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)
* Shares in Rusal up 30 pct so far in 2017 (Recasts with possible share sale by Onexim)
* Miners tumble as copper prices turn down (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
MUMBAI/LONDON, Feb 9 Tata Steel UK has signed a 100 million pound ($126 million) deal to sell its speciality steel business to Liberty House Group, as the firm's Indian owner Tata Steel Ltd presses on with restructuring its European operations.