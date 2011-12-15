Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $513.0 billion in the week to Dec. 9 from $514.1 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars):

Latest week 513.0

Previous week 514.1

End-2010 479.4

NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.

For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)