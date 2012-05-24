MOSCOW, May 24 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $514.3 billion in the week to May 18, from $518.8 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars):

Latest week 514.3

Previous week 518.8

End-2011 498.6

NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.

For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)