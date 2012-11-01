MOSCOW, Nov 1 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $526.5 billion in the week to Oct. 26 from $529.4 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 526.5 Previous week 529.4 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)