MOSCOW, Nov 8 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $526.4 billion in the week to Nov.2 from $526.5 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 526.4 Previous week 526.5 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)