MOSCOW, Nov 15 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $522.7 billion in the week to Nov. 9 from $526.4 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 522.7 Previous week 526.4 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)