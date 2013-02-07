MOSCOW, Feb 7 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $533.5 billion in the week to Feb. 1 from $530.7 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 533.5 Previous week 530.7 End-2012 537.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Katya Golubkova and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maya Dyakina)