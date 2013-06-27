BRIEF-Axis Capital announces estimated impact of ogden rate change
* Axis Capital - announced estimated impact of U.K. ministry of justice's reduction of discount rate to calculate lump sum awards in U.K. bodily injury cases
MOSCOW, June 27 The Russian central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars): Latest week 514.1 Previous week 519.4 End-2012 537.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
* Axis Capital - announced estimated impact of U.K. ministry of justice's reduction of discount rate to calculate lump sum awards in U.K. bodily injury cases
LONDON, March 6 Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
* Monroe Capital provides $100 million credit facility to support the growth of DRB Financial Solutions LLC and Echelon Medical Capital LLC