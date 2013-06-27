MOSCOW, June 27 The Russian central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars): Latest week 514.1 Previous week 519.4 End-2012 537.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Douglas Busvine)