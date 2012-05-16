MOSCOW May 16 Russia's central bank has lowered
the share of the U.S. and Canadian dollars in its foreign
exchange reserve and increased its holdings in the euro, the
central bank's annual report showed on Wednesday.
As of Jan.1, 45.5 percent of Russian reserves were held in
U.S. dollars, 42.1 percent in euros and 9.2
percent in sterling.. The Japanese yen and the
Canadian dollar each accounted for a 1.6 percent share in
the reserves, the data showed.
In February Central Bank First Deputy Chairman Alexei
Ulyukayev said the dollar's share in the forex reserves was 46.5
percent, while the euro's was 40.5 percent. Sterling accounted
for 9 percent of the reserves and the yen and the Canadian
dollar 2 percent each.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh;
Editing by Douglas Busvine)