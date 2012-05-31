(Refiles to add 'bln' to headline)

MOSCOW, May 31 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves declined to $513.2 billion in the week to May 25, from $514.3 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars):

Latest week 513.2

Previous week 514.3

End-2011 498.6

NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.

For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Stonestreet)