MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves declined to $512.9 billion in the week to June 29 from $513.1 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars):

Latest week 512.9

Previous week 513.1

End-2011 498.6

NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.

For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)