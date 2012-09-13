MOSCOW, Sept 13 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $517.2 billion in the week to Sept. 7 from $514.6 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 517.2 Previous week 514.6 End-2011 498.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)