BRIEF-Muse bio announced completion of a $23 million Series B Financing
* Muse bio - Announced completion of a $23 million Series B Financing Source text for Eikon:
MOSCOW, July 4 The central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars): Latest week 514.5 Previous week 514.1 End-2012 537.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Jason Bush)
* Muse bio - Announced completion of a $23 million Series B Financing Source text for Eikon:
* Noted recent unusual trading volume movement of shares of company
* Reports slowest profit growth since 2009 (Adds CEO comment, 2017 outlook)