BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties Co says FY net profit increased by 5 pct to RMB7.06 billion
* "China growth is expected to remain relatively stable in 2017"
MOSCOW, Feb 28 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $524.0 billion in the week to Feb. 22 from $529.5 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 524.0 Previous week 529.5 End-2012 537.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maya Dyakina)
BEIJING, March 10 Falls in China's foreign exchange reserves are normal and not unfavourable, the country's central bank governor said on Friday.
SINGAPORE, March 10 Singapore said on Friday it is cutting stamp duties that sellers are required to pay on residential properties but said the current set of property market curbs was necessary for a sustainable residential property market.