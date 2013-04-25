BRIEF-Alden issues statement in response to Fred's announced board changes
* Alden issues statement in response to fred's announced board changes
MOSCOW, April 25 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell to $515.2 billion in the week to April 19 from $521.3 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 515.2 Previous week 521.3 End-2012 537.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Moscow Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 8 Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) is replacing the full slate of managers on its Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund, a spokesman for the fund manager said on Wednesday.
BOSTON, March 8 Billionaire investor David Tepper, whose views on markets and stocks are closely watched by other money managers, said on Wednesday he bought shares of Snap Inc in its initial public offering, sold some, and would buy again if the price dropped.