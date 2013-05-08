MOSCOW, May 8 Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves were up to $533.5 billion in the week to May 3 from $524.3 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday. The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars): Latest week 533.5 Previous week 524.3 End-2012 537.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina)