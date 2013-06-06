UPDATE 1-Taiwan unlikely to be labelled currency manipulator by U.S. gov't - cbank chief
* Cbank governor says has open communication channel with U.S.
MOSCOW, June 6 The central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars): Latest week 518.4 Previous week 513.7 End-2012 537.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)
* Cbank governor says has open communication channel with U.S.
SINGAPORE, March 2 The worst of the pain from the oil and gas downturn was felt by Singapore banks and other lenders in the region in 2016, DBS Group Holdings Ltd Chief Executive Piyush Gupta told a Reuters Newsmaker on Thursday, forecasting an improved 2017.
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source