BRIEF-Raiffeisen aims to resume dividend payments in a year's time
* CEO-designate Strobl says aim is to pay a dividend for 2017, can't say how much Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, July 3 The central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars): Latest week 475.8 Previous week 471.1 End-2013 509.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)
* CEO-designate Strobl says aim is to pay a dividend for 2017, can't say how much Further company coverage:
* Capita Real Estate and Infrastructure appoints dave spencer as managing director
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)