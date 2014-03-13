BRIEF-Befimmo signs a 99-year leasehold on Brederode complex
* Befimmo crystallises value by granting a 99-year leasehold on Brederode complex
MOSCOW, March 13 The central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars): Latest week 494.6 Previous week 493.3 End-2013 509.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting By Jason Bush)
* Befimmo crystallises value by granting a 99-year leasehold on Brederode complex
* Dollar steady after Friday slide as probable Fed hike looms
* Intercontinental exchange statement on competition appeal tribunal's trayport ruling