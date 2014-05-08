Coffee giant JAB Holdings to start European roadshow for debt raising
LONDON, March 14 JAB Holdings, owner of the world's biggest standalone coffee business, will begin a European roadshow this week, it said on Tuesday, as it aims to raise debt.
MOSCOW, May 8 The central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars): Latest week 471.6 Previous week 482.7 End-2013 509.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru. (Reporting By Jason Bush; editing by Katya Golubkova)
LONDON, March 14 JAB Holdings, owner of the world's biggest standalone coffee business, will begin a European roadshow this week, it said on Tuesday, as it aims to raise debt.
DUBAI, March 14 Bahrain's GFH Financial Group may merge with Dubai-based Shuaa Capital, GFH said on Tuesday, confirming market speculation that sent both companies' share prices surging this week.
* Patriot national reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016; provides 2017 outlook